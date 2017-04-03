George Clinton to Receive Legacy Award at 2017 SESAC Pop Music Awards: Exclusive
George Clinton of George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on March 4, 2017 in Okeechobee, Fla. This year's SESAC Pop Music Awards are scheduled to take place April 13 in New York City, and the music rights organization is building up to its 2017 edition with a blast from the bop gun: George Clinton , the legendary frontman of Parliament , Funkadelic and Parliament-Funkadelic , will receive the SESAC Legacy Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC