Florida's legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say
After sidestepping the issue for months, Gov. Rick Scott said for the first time on Monday that he supports the state building a reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee to help battle toxic algal blooms. While Scott said he supports building the reservoir system, he does not support having the state take private property.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
