Florida Senate approves clean water bill
A bill focused on resolving some of our major water issues in Southwest Florida and all over the state had senators vote yes. A bill focused on resolving some of our major water issues in Southwest Florida and all over the state had senators vote yes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC