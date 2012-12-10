Florida Senate apologizes for abuse, deaths at reform school

FILE PHOTO: White metal crosses mark graves at the cemetery of the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, U.S. on December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger/File Photo The Florida Senate formally apologized on Wednesday to victims who suffered brutality, sexual abuse and even death after being sent as boys to a reform school with a history of troubles long denied by the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.