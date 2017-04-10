Florida Senate agrees to give Everglades a 78-billion gallon drink of cleaner water
After more than 20 years of mapping the need for a deep-water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Senate voted 36-3 Wednesday for an ambitious proposal that will set in motion the $1.5 billion project. The proposal, SB 10, is a top priority of Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and will use state and federal money to build a deep-water reservoir to store and clean water before it is released into the Everglades and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.
