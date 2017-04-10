Florida Senate agrees to give Evergla...

Florida Senate agrees to give Everglades a 78-billion gallon drink of cleaner water

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After more than 20 years of mapping the need for a deep-water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Senate voted 36-3 Wednesday for an ambitious proposal that will set in motion the $1.5 billion project. The proposal, SB 10, is a top priority of Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and will use state and federal money to build a deep-water reservoir to store and clean water before it is released into the Everglades and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Fri RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr 9 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr 7 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb '17 Retired 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC