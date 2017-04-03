Florida lawmakers prepare apology for...

Florida lawmakers prepare apology for Dozier victims

Read more: The Daily Commercial

With emotional testimony from boys who were beaten and abused at a now-shuttered Northwest Florida reform school, the Legislature on Tuesday moved forward with a formal apology and plans for two memorials to remember the victims.

