Editorial: Homestead vote tests Florida Senate
The Florida Senate traditionally has been where bad ideas are killed, common sense prevails and independent thinking rules. That reputation will be tested Monday when the Senate votes on a misguided proposal to increase the homestead exemption, one of House Speaker Richard Corcoran's top priorities.
