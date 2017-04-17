Bill could speed along toxic algae cleanup
U.S Representative Brian Mast announced Friday his plan to file a bill that could help provide more relief should toxic algae blooms return to the Treasure Coast. Mast introduced the "Federal Do No Harm Act of 2017," which would direct the president to treat harmful algae blooms caused by Lake Okeechobee releases as an emergency under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Act.
