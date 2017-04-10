Autistic boy is arrested at school in...

Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida

Read more: Daily Mail

The shocking moment an autistic 10-year-old boy is handcuffed and arrested at school for allegedly punching and kicking a staff member SIX months ago John Benji Haywood was arrested at the Okeechobee Achievement Academy in Florida on Wendesday after he showed up to take a standardized test He had been suspended for attacking a member of staff at the school in November 2016, according to a school incident report Unbeknownst to the boy and his mother, the school employee decided to press charges and there was a warrant out for his arrest The boy's mother filmed her distraught son on Wednesday as he was handcuffed and led out to a patrol car The boy spent the night at a juvenile facility and will appear in court in May for battery of a school employee, which is considered a third-degree felony An autistic 10-year-old boy arrived at his school to take a standardized test, only to be arrested ... (more)

