Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
The shocking moment an autistic 10-year-old boy is handcuffed and arrested at school for allegedly punching and kicking a staff member SIX months ago John Benji Haywood was arrested at the Okeechobee Achievement Academy in Florida on Wendesday after he showed up to take a standardized test He had been suspended for attacking a member of staff at the school in November 2016, according to a school incident report Unbeknownst to the boy and his mother, the school employee decided to press charges and there was a warrant out for his arrest The boy's mother filmed her distraught son on Wednesday as he was handcuffed and led out to a patrol car The boy spent the night at a juvenile facility and will appear in court in May for battery of a school employee, which is considered a third-degree felony An autistic 10-year-old boy arrived at his school to take a standardized test, only to be arrested ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|16 hr
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC