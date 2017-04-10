5 things to know for Thursday, April ...

5 things to know for Thursday, April 13th

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

The fight over where a new high school in Lee County should be built took a confusing turn for some Tuesday night. A district committee says it should go in Gateway on the corner of Griffin Drive and SR-82 instead of Alva although the Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee voted for the latter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... 10 hr RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr 9 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr 7 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb '17 Retired 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC