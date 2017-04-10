5 things to know for Thursday, April 13th
The fight over where a new high school in Lee County should be built took a confusing turn for some Tuesday night. A district committee says it should go in Gateway on the corner of Griffin Drive and SR-82 instead of Alva although the Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee voted for the latter.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|10 hr
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
