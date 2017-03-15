[youtube=] National Weather Service forecasters in Miami said they...

[youtube=] National Weather Service f...

18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

National Weather Service forecasters in Miami said they may issue wind chill advisories this afternoon as the coldest air of the season is possible overnight. The forecast for West Palm Beach calls for a low of 52 - hardly the 43 degrees recorded Jan. 31 - but the wind chill temperature is forecast to dip to 43 overnight and down into the 30s north and west of Lake Okeechobee.

