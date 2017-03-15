[youtube=] National Weather Service forecasters in Miami said they...
National Weather Service forecasters in Miami said they may issue wind chill advisories this afternoon as the coldest air of the season is possible overnight. The forecast for West Palm Beach calls for a low of 52 - hardly the 43 degrees recorded Jan. 31 - but the wind chill temperature is forecast to dip to 43 overnight and down into the 30s north and west of Lake Okeechobee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb '17
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC