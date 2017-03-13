What you need to know for Thursday, M...

What you need to know for Thursday, March 16

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Richard Graulich Water full of algae lapped along the Sewell's Point shore on the St. Lucie River under an Ocean Boulevard bridge late last June. The Florida Legislature heard public testimony on Wednesday about the need to pay for a cleanup of Lake Okeechobee, possibly by buying land to build a reservoir to its south, before tourists decide to steer clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb 21 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb '17 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC