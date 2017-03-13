Watering rules extended to unincorporated Lee
As the dry spell in Southwest Florida continues, the call to conserve water has expanded from Cape Coral to all of unincorporated Lee County. The situation has been ongoing in Cape Coral, where city officials have been pleading with residents to follow the watering schedule because the freshwater canals keep getting lower with no relief in sight.
