Wall can come down between groceries and liquor, Florida Senate says
Legislators passed the "whiskey to Wheaties" bill in the Florida Senate Thursday, which will allow grocery stores like Publix or Walmart to sell hard liquor on the shelves next to beer and wine instead of in a separate liquor store with its own entrance. Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, who sponsored the bill in the Senate , said that the current Prohibition-era law is "archaic" and called for passing legislation that is more relevant and convenient for consumers in Florida.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb '17
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
