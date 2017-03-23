Wall can come down between groceries ...

Wall can come down between groceries and liquor, Florida Senate says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Miami Herald

Legislators passed the "whiskey to Wheaties" bill in the Florida Senate Thursday, which will allow grocery stores like Publix or Walmart to sell hard liquor on the shelves next to beer and wine instead of in a separate liquor store with its own entrance. Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, who sponsored the bill in the Senate , said that the current Prohibition-era law is "archaic" and called for passing legislation that is more relevant and convenient for consumers in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb '17 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb '17 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC