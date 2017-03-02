VIDEO: Mast Calls on Trump to Create ...

VIDEO: Mast Calls on Trump to Create Everglades Restoration Infrastructure Taskforce

During a speech on the House Floor today , U.S. Congressmen Brian Mast called on President Donald Trump to create an Everglades Restoration Infrastructure Taskforce as part of his promised trillion-dollar investment in American infrastructure: The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan is the most ambitious ecosystem restoration ever attempted, and represents the ultimate infrastructure package for Florida. But many critical projects-designed to end harmful Lake Okeechobee discharges and algal blooms into my community-are far behind where they should be and becoming far more costly by the delay in full funding.

