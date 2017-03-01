Two studies show two outcomes on plan to build reservoir
Senate President Joe Negron's $2.4 billion plan to build a 60,000-acre reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee - to protect waterways in his East Coast district and on the state's West Coast - will create more than 39,000 jobs and result in $20 billion in economic benefits. Or it will cost 4,000 jobs and negatively impact the state's economy to the tune of $700 million - above the costs to buy the land and create the reservoir, which is opposed by farmers in the Everglades Agricultural Area, along with many residents and politicians south of the lake.
