Two killed in St Lucie County crash ID'd
It happened in the 13000 block of Midway Road, west of I-95, when a truck carrying a trailer with citrus and an SUV collided. The SUV, driven by Michael Price, 59, of Okeechobee was eastbound on Midway when he drifted into the westbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
