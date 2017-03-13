Student Raises Money For Families Of UF Students Killed In Okeechobee Traffic Crash

Meghan Mapes was trying to convince her roommate and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sister Caroline Alfano to stay at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival longer on Sunday, March 5. Alfano wanted to go home to Boca Raton early to be with her parents and introduce them to her friend Nicole Scherten, a German exchange student at the University of Florida F. She drove away from the festival in her SUV, wearing a pastel tie-dye dress with carefree spirit. Alfano and her passenger were struck from behind while waiting at a stop sign on State Road 710 near Southeast 128th Avenue in Okeechobee County, according to the Orlando Sentinel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.