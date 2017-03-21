State reports poor wading bird nesting for 2016 season
Officials say unseasonable rainfall and poor conditions caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon contributed to a poor wading bird nesting season in Florida's Everglades. The South Florida Water Management District reported this week that roughly 26,680 nests were counted across the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee from December 2015 to July 2016.
