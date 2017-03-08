South Florida wading bird nesting low...

South Florida wading bird nesting lowest in a decade

The Miami Herald

The number of nesting wading birds in South Florida, a key measure of Everglades health, sunk to a decade-long low last year, according a South Florida Water Management District report released this week and the latest in a 22-year tally. Just over 26,000 nesting birds were counted across the Everglades and in Lake Okeechobee last year, well below the 10-year annual average of about 42,000.

Okeechobee, FL

