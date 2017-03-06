Senator Rob Bradley: Stay the Course ...

Senator Rob Bradley: Stay the Course on Everglades Restoration

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: World News Report

Florida Senator Rob Bradley is getting pressured from conservatives to stop supporting the controversial SB10 Bill that wastes billions and kills jobs. PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Henry Dean, former executive director of both the St. Johns River and South Florida Water Management Districts In 2000, I was proud to be part of the historic development of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which brought together Republicans, Democrats, environmentalists, scientists, and agricultural advocates to develop one of the most extensive plans to save any watershed on the planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb 21 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb 11 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC