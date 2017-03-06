Rough trip home for Pirch
Cliff Pirch had a difficult trip to Florida recently, where he finished 95th in the Bassmaster Elite Series event at Lake Okeechobee. Then things got worse on his way home to Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC