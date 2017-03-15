Retail Expansion News: Sears Hometown...

Retail Expansion News: Sears Hometown Calls Okeechobee Home to Newest Store

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. recently opened its newest Florida Sears Hometown Store at 704 Parrott Avenue in Okeechobee. The Okeechobee location marks the fourth opening of a new Sears Hometown Store this year and the fourth opening of a new store across all of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores formats.

Okeechobee, FL

