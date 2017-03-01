Prince picks up another 3 grand
Florida pro Cliff Prince had a great tournament at Lake Okeechobee - he finished 3rd and won $20,000 from B.A.S.S. But his 28-year allegiance to Toyota has led to even more cash dividends. As a result of being the highest-finishing registered participant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks Program, Prince got paid $3,000 from Toyota.
