Prince picks up another 3 grand

Florida pro Cliff Prince had a great tournament at Lake Okeechobee - he finished 3rd and won $20,000 from B.A.S.S. But his 28-year allegiance to Toyota has led to even more cash dividends. As a result of being the highest-finishing registered participant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks Program, Prince got paid $3,000 from Toyota.

