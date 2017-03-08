Paul Gray Presents Everglades Birds March 20

On Monday March 20 at 7 pm Dr. Paul Gray, Florida Audubon's Okeechobee Scientist, will present an informative program "Everglades Birds and Restoration" at the Hendry County Extension Dallas Townsend Building located at 1085 Pratt Boulevard in LaBelle. Dr. Paul Gray is a Science Coordinator for Audubon Florida's Everglades Restoration Program.

