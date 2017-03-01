Okeechobee Lineup Runs Into a Familiar Problem: Too Few Female Performers
Those who hold tickets to the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival are dragging their way through their final work week before heading out for the second annual long weekend of live music and washing down ice-cold beers in the blistering South Florida heat. Of over 100 participating acts on this year's lineup, an anemic total of 18 feature a female performer.
