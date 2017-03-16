Negron to meet Friday with Glades res...

Negron to meet Friday with Glades residents who oppose land buyout

19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County sweet corn and vegetable growers say the plan to purchase land south of Lake Okeechobee would put them out of business. As controversy over a proposal to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee for a water reservoir continues, Sen. Joe Negron, R-Stuart, is scheduled to meet Friday at 6 p.m. with residents of Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee and other Glades area towns.

