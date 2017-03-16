Negron to meet Friday with Glades residents who oppose land buyout
Palm Beach County sweet corn and vegetable growers say the plan to purchase land south of Lake Okeechobee would put them out of business. As controversy over a proposal to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee for a water reservoir continues, Sen. Joe Negron, R-Stuart, is scheduled to meet Friday at 6 p.m. with residents of Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee and other Glades area towns.
