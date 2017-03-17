Memorial Service Honors The Lives Of ...

Memorial Service Honors The Lives Of Two UF Students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

On Thursday the UF community honored the memory of two fallen students who died in a traffic accident over spring break. Under the warm glow of a setting sun, the University of Florida's architecture lawn served as the location for the university community to gather and honor two fallen UF students with a candlelight vigil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb 21 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb '17 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC