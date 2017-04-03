Martin Health System supports Buy the...

Martin Health System supports Buy the Land bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WPTV Local News

The legislation proposes building a 60,000 acre reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to stop harmful discharges into the St. Lucie River. "You may end up seeing problems like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb '17 Retired 1
Fun Feb '17 Ranger 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Okeechobee County was issued at April 04 at 4:07PM EDT

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC