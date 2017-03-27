Love's Travel Stops opens in Moore Haven, FL

Love's Travel Stops opened for business recently in Moore Haven, FL, along U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 78. Love's 14th travel stop in Florida adds 77 truck-parking spaces to the area. "We're excited to open our newest store on U.S. Highway 27 outside of Moore Haven, which is just west of Lake Okeechobee," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's.

