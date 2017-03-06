Legislative session begins as reports...

Legislative session begins as reports muddy water storage

The Florida Senate is wasting no time discussing a controversial bill that calls on the state to purchase 60,000 acres of land south of Lake Okeechobee by the end of the year for water storage as a part of a greater Everglades restoration effort. After convening on Tuesday in Tallahassee for the Florida Legislature's two-month session, the Senate's Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources is set to discuss SB 10 at its March 8 meeting.

