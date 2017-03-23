Joe Negron, Florida's Senate President, recently announced a plan to buy up 60,000 acres of land in the poor, mostly black communities. PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Negron : Why Are Black South Floridians Not Part Of Discussions? Joe Negron, Florida's Senate President, recently announced a plan to buy up 60,000 acres of land in the poor, mostly black communities south of Lake Okeechobee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.