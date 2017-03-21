Joe Negron visits Pahokee to talk about land

Hundreds of people who live in the Glades communities voiced their concerns about SB-10 to Florida Senate President Joe Negron Friday night at Pahokee High School. Negron, a proponent of the plan to buy at least 60,000 acres south of Lake Okeechobee for water storage, rarely makes visits to Pahokee, according to residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.