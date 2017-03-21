Joe Negron visits Pahokee to talk about land
Hundreds of people who live in the Glades communities voiced their concerns about SB-10 to Florida Senate President Joe Negron Friday night at Pahokee High School. Negron, a proponent of the plan to buy at least 60,000 acres south of Lake Okeechobee for water storage, rarely makes visits to Pahokee, according to residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb '17
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC