Joe Negron Under Attack From Tea Party Groups and Conservative Lawmakers For Senate Bill 10

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conservative Florida lawmakers and the largest TEA Party organizations in the state have one thing in common. They both are fighting against a bill being promoted by senate president Joe Negron to spend $2.4 billion on an unneeded and wasteful project to put a water reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

