Indian River Lagoon, septic systems, coastal projects on legislative lists

From the St. Johns River and the Indian River Lagoon to shark finning and septic tanks, a broad range of environmental issues are under consideration during Florida's legislative session this year. "I expect there will be a significant push to deal with environmental matters," said Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs.

