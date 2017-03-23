Here are 5 fights to watch as Gov. Rick Scott, lawmakers collide on...
Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature have battled repeatedly over jobs and tourism spending for weeks, but a fight with much higher stakes is brewing. The House and Senate will propose separate budgets of their own for Florida's 20 million residents this upcoming week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb '17
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC