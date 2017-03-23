Here are 5 fights to watch as Gov. Ri...

Here are 5 fights to watch as Gov. Rick Scott, lawmakers collide on...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature have battled repeatedly over jobs and tourism spending for weeks, but a fight with much higher stakes is brewing. The House and Senate will propose separate budgets of their own for Florida's 20 million residents this upcoming week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb '17 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb '17 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC