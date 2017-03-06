Guns, gambling and taxes: Florida legislators return to work
Once the Florida Legislature kicks off its 60-day session Tuesday, legislators are expected to pass, or kill, dozens of measures dealing with everything from abortion to gambling and the environment. So far, more than 2,000 bills have been filed, but in the end, legislators usually pass fewer than 300 pieces of legislation each year.
