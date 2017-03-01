Glades residents say their livelihood...

Glades residents say their livelihood is at risk

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

People who live and work around Lake Okeechobee gathered Friday night at Belle Glade City Hall to plan their fight to save their livelihoods. Specifically, they want to stop a state senate plan to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee, fearing that would take away thousands of jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorida Feb 25 Retired 1
Fun Feb 21 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb 11 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan '17 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC