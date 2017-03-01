Glades residents say their livelihood is at risk
People who live and work around Lake Okeechobee gathered Friday night at Belle Glade City Hall to plan their fight to save their livelihoods. Specifically, they want to stop a state senate plan to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee, fearing that would take away thousands of jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC