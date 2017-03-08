Florida South Returns Okeechobee
ATHENS, Ala. - The Florida South Division of the Ram Truck Open Series will return for the second event of the 2017 season March 18, 2017, on Lake Okeechobee in Okeech The competitors will launch at Scott Driver Park, located at 10100 W Hwy 78, Okeechobee, FL.
