Florida Senate President's Plan To Buy Farmland Not Going Over Well ...
Florida made national headlines this summer when thick, green algae showed up on its southeastern waterways and coastlines. Once the algae cleared, fingers were immediately pointed inland to the rural parts of South Florida known as the Glades communities, an area with a significantly large African-American population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC