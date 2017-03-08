Fla. Senate to expand Lake O reservoir proposal

In an attempt to drum up support for a controversial priority of Senate President Joe Negron, a key lawmaker is adding water projects from across the state to a proposal that would spend $2.4 billion to build a 60,000-acre reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, intends to amend the southern reservoir measure Wednesday, prior to a vote by the Environment and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

