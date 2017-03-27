Everglades Foundation is completely w...

Everglades Foundation is completely wrong about the need for a south reservoir to help Florida Bay

I was extremely disappointed to read a blatantly biased article in the Keynoter that provided the Everglades Foundation a solo sound-off disguised as a news story. Where is the other side of the story? Where is the real news based on real science, published and peer reviewed? Everglades Foundation Chief Executive Eric Eikenberg, peddles his science like a snake oil salesman on a soap box yelling that this elixir known as a southern reservoir is the cure-all for Everglades restoration.

