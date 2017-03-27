EAA landowners ask Negron to reveal l...

EAA landowners ask Negron to reveal landowners who are willing to sell

Monday

All landowners of more than 2,500 acres farmland in the Everglades Agricultural Area reaffirmed Monday that they do not want to sell their land, and called for Senate President Joe Negron to reveal the identities of the willing sellers he mentioned in a March 17 meeting at Pahokee High School. EAA Farmers reaffirmed in a letter to Negron that they do not support any government acquisition of additional farmlands south of Lake Okeechobee and are not willing sellers of their private property to the government under Senate Bill 10. "Landowners in the EAA want to be clear that we are not willing sellers of our land to the government.

Okeechobee, FL

