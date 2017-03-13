Corps doesn't expect water releases l...

Corps doesn't expect water releases like 2016

No one wants a repeat of the 2016 algae crisis, and Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said it doesn't expect we will see one. The Army Corps controls the amount of water released from Lake Okeechobee.

