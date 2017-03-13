Corps doesn't expect water releases like 2016
No one wants a repeat of the 2016 algae crisis, and Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said it doesn't expect we will see one. The Army Corps controls the amount of water released from Lake Okeechobee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb '17
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC