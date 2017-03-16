Charles Willis Leffler
Charles Willis Leffler, 76, of Okeechobee, Florida, went to be with the Lord at 7:48 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, in Okeechobee with his wife and all of his sons by his side. Born Nov. 3, 1940, in Nashville, he was the son of Virgil and Thelma Bay Leffler, both of whom preceded him in death.
