Boyfriend tells of last text before Boca woman, 20, was killed in Okeechobee crash

University of Florida student Caroline Alfano exchanged texts with her boyfriend on the way home from the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - and that was the last time he would ever hear from her. As Alfano, 20, waited at a stop sign on State Road 710 near Southeast 128th Avenue in Okeechobee County on Sunday, a driver slammed into the back of her SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

