21 people arrested at Okeechobee Music Fest
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said 21 people were arrested on drug charges at the four-day Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival held last week. Spokeswoman Michele Bell said in a news release that despite amnesty boxes and warnings not to bring illegal narcotics into the event, a variety of illegal drugs were still confiscated.
