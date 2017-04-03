$2 billion divides House from Senate ...

$2 billion divides House from Senate and Rick Scott as budget talks begin

Friday Mar 31 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

On public schools, universities and health care, the House and Senate have dramatically different views of Florida next year, according to competing draft budget plans unveiled this week. The Senate wants big increases for schools and universities that the House opposes.

