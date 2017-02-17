With Big Sugara s backing, Putnam not so sweet on clean-water solution
At a recent Associated Press Legislative Planning Session in Tallahassee, he spoke of citrus greening, pythons in the Everglades, screwworms, the mosquito-borne Zika virus and the Giant African Land Snail. But the toxic blue-green algae that has ravaged both of Florida's coasts in two of the past three years? You know, the putrid, disgusting goo that has sickened children, closed businesses, killed fish and wildlife and forced people along the waterways to abandon their homes? Not so much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC