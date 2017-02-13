Wheeler Thwarts Rookies For 2nd Elite...

Wheeler Thwarts Rookies For 2nd Elite Win

Yesterday Read more: BassFan.com

Having already won the BFL All-American, Forrest Wood Cup and BASSFest, Jacob Wheeler had put together a stellar fishing resume prior to joining the Bassmaster Elite Series this year. He added another big bullet point to that ledger Sunday by winning his initial event as a member of B.A.S.S.' top circuit.

Okeechobee, FL

